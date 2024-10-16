Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police said no one was injured during a four vehicle crash between Craigavon and Portadown, Co Armagh this morning.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the incident occurred on the Northway passed the turn-off for Lidl and before the Carn slip road.

Police were at the scene but it is understood no one has been injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a damage-only road traffic collision shortly before 7am this morning, Wednesday 16th October, in the Northway area of Portadown. The road has now cleared.”