PSNI says road now clear after 4 vehicle crash on the Northway between Craigavon and Portadown

By Carmel Robinson
Published 16th Oct 2024, 07:49 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Police said no one was injured during a four vehicle crash between Craigavon and Portadown, Co Armagh this morning.

It is understood the incident occurred on the Northway passed the turn-off for Lidl and before the Carn slip road.

Police were at the scene but it is understood no one has been injured.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a damage-only road traffic collision shortly before 7am this morning, Wednesday 16th October, in the Northway area of Portadown. The road has now cleared.”

