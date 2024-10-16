PSNI says road now clear after 4 vehicle crash on the Northway between Craigavon and Portadown
Police said no one was injured during a four vehicle crash between Craigavon and Portadown, Co Armagh this morning.
It is understood the incident occurred on the Northway passed the turn-off for Lidl and before the Carn slip road.
Police were at the scene but it is understood no one has been injured.