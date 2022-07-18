PSNI seek dashcam footage after man injured in road crash

Police are appealing for information following the one-vehicle collision in the Boconnell Lane area of Lurgan and have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Shortly before 2.25pm, it was reported that a black Subaru WRX was involved in the incident.

“One man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Boconnell Lane, Lurgan. Picture: Google

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or dashccam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1065 18/07/22.”