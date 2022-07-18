Loading...

PSNI seek dashcam footage after man injured in road crash

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a road crash in the Oxford Island area on Monday (July 18).

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:49 am

Police are appealing for information following the one-vehicle collision in the Boconnell Lane area of Lurgan and have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Shortly before 2.25pm, it was reported that a black Subaru WRX was involved in the incident.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“One man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Boconnell Lane, Lurgan. Picture: Google

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or dashccam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1065 18/07/22.”

Read More

Read More
Police look for witnesses to Harley Davidson and vintage tractor collision

Boconnell Lane was closed to road-users for a time following the incident.

PSNIPolice