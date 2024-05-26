PSNI seek help from public in Markethill after report of suspicious black Audi
Police have issued a public appeal for information following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Markethill on Saturday night.
“We are currently investigating a report of a black Audi acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Main Street Markethill on Saturday, May 25 at approximately 8.20pm,” said a spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI.
"We are keen to speak with anyone who noticed this vehicle acting suspiciously or has dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting serial 1615 25/05/24.”