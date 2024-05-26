Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a public appeal for information following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Markethill on Saturday night.

“We are currently investigating a report of a black Audi acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Main Street Markethill on Saturday, May 25 at approximately 8.20pm,” said a spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI.