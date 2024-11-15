PSNI seek information after collision involving sheep on road near Portadown
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI are investigating a road traffic collision involving a sheep and a vehicle on the outskirts of Portadown.
The collision took place on the Markethill Road near the junction with Cornascreeb Road at around 11.30pm on Thursday night.
A police spokesperson said: “If you own or know who may own this sheep please contact 101 quoting reference 1892 of 14/11/24.
"We have tasked the appropriate agency to have this animal recovered from the road.”
