PSNI seek witnesses to hit and run collision between red lorry and Audi Q8 in Portadown

By Carmel Robinson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 18:01 BST
Police are searching for witnesses to a collision between a red lorry and an Audi Q8 in Portadown.

It is understood the incident happened on the Northway and some part or attachment of the lorry struck the Audi causing damage.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred on the Northway, Portadown on 6th July 2025 at approximately 20.45 between a White Audi Q8 and a red lorry.

"Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of Portadown and some part or attachment of the lorry has struck, and caused damage to, the driver side front quarter panel of the Q8.

"As a result there is damage to the car, however the lorry did not stop.

"Were you travelling on the Northway at the time? Did you see, hear or notice the incident?

"If you witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage, please get in contact with Police on 101 giving reference 1439 of 06/07/25.”

