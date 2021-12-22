PSNI supporting Women’s Aid ABCLN

Inspector Beverlie Reid from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said “Unfortunately over the Christmas period we often see an increase in incidents of domestic abuse. If you are in abusive relationship, we want you to know that help is available.”

“The aim of our ‘Op Season’s Greetings’ campaign is to encourage the reporting of incidents and make victims aware they can take steps to stop it. If you are experiencing domestic abuse or any other type of abuse or intimidation, or are concerned for someone who is, you can report it to us by calling 101 or, in an emergency, call 999. Calling ‘999’ for help, but too afraid to speak? Dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police.”