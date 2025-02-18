PSNI to increase patrols around Coleraine's Strand Road following two women's reports of suspicious activity
The statement comes following a report on a north coast social media site of a woman being followed by a man in the Strand Road area.
This was followed by a second story on the same site, reporting that a woman found a mask, balaclava and cable ties behind her garage, also in the Strand Road area.
Posting on social media on February 18, PSNI Causeway Coast and Glens said: “Following concerns from members of the public regarding incidents in the Strand Road area of the town over the last week, we want to reassure the public that we take all reports seriously and are committed to making areas safe for everyone.
"If you’re in the area over the coming days, you will see an increase in the number of officers patrolling, providing a visible police presence to the local community.”
The PSNI said that anyone with concerns could speak to police on patrol, call 101 or use the online reporting service psni.police.uk/report
