Police are treating a theft from a memorial garden in Coleraine as a sectarian hate crime.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that a memorial stone inscribed with the words “36th Ulster Division, Lest We Forget, Killowen LOL 930” was stolen from the memorial garden in the Shuttle Hill area on Sunday, June 22.

PSNI Inspector O’Brien, said “Officers received a report on Sunday 22nd June that a stone was taken from a memorial garden in the Shuttle Hill area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are treating this report as a sectarian hate crime and we are appealing to anyone with any information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1408 of 22/06/25.”

The memorial garden in Coleraine. CREDIT KILLOWEN PURPLE HEROES

A report can also be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley said the theft was 'only an attempt to raise tensions' ahead of the Twelfth celebrations.

"What those involved fail to realise is that this garden was to commemorate those who served in the 36th Ulster Division, brave men from our town, both Protestant and Catholic who died for our freedom,” said the MLA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Causeway Coast and Glens TUV councillor Allister Kyle said the attack was ‘malicious’.

The memorial stone which was stolen from Coleraine on June 22. CREDIT KILLOWEN PURPLE HEROES

“This memorial was a modest tribute, placed respectfully by Killowen Lodge on its own private grounds. It posed no threat, no provocation, and no reason for offence,” he said.

“Basic decency would demand that respect be shown to those who paid the ultimate price – regardless of the political lens through which you view the past.”