The PSNI is treating a major fire in Lurgan this morning as ‘arson’ after firefighters spent hours tackling the blaze.

At least 5 fire appliances were tasked to the Windsor Avenue area of the Co Armagh town with the PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service attending.

Major fire in Lurgan, Co Armagh

It is understood the blaze started around 1am this morning in a building close to the New Haven Cafe in Windsor Avenue.

There are no reports of any casualties at this time.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said detectives are appealing for information following a report of a fire at a property in Lurgan in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 19th July.

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: “Shortly after 1am, we received a report that a house was on fire in the Windsor Avenue area of the town.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, however significant damage was caused to the property.

“A number of residents, who were evacuated while emergency services tackled the blaze, have been allowed to return to their homes.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 74 19/07/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Meanwhile New Haven Cafe which is sited next to the blaze reassured customers that their building was unaffected by the blaze.

A spokesperson said this morning: “Just to reassure you all, New Haven was luckily unaffected by last nights fire in the adjoining building. We are very grateful to the fire crews who worked through the night protecting us and sincerely hope no one has been injured.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “A significant fire has occurred in the building next to New Haven, Cafe on Windsor Avenue. Everyone will know this well-known and historic building in the town centre. Emergency services, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, PSNI, and paramedics, responded promptly and remain on site managing the situation.

"I would highly commend the emergency services particularly the Fire Service, Police and Paramedics for their rapid response. They put their own lives at risk to save others.

"This event marks a loss for the local built environment, and we know it will be noted by many across the community.”