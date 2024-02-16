PSNI warn fans ahead of Coleraine v Linfield clash to refrain from bringing flares to ground
The PSNI has warned fans attending the Coleraine FC vs Linfield match on Friday, February 16, to refrain from bringing flares into the ground.
The PSNI said: “Can we remind all fans attending Coleraine FC vs Linfield match to refrain from bringing flares into the ground. It is an offence, you will be prosecuted and may receive a Football Banning Order.”
Consequences of breaking the laws on spectator behaviour include being ejected from the ground or banned; fines of up to £1,000 or up to three months imprisonment.