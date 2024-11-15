The trailer and mini digger which caught the eye of PSNI officers as it left the M1 motorway. Picture: PSNI

Police have warned anyone moving pieces of machinery that they need to be firmly secured to avoid potentially serious consequences.

They highlighted an incident on Friday morning when officers from the PSNI’s Road Policing Unit spotted a mini digger on a trailer as it left the M1 motorway.

They noticed the digger had not been properly secured.

"When stopped, it was discovered the driver had failed to secure the mini digger with any form of straps and was relying solely on gravity to prevent any movements or from being dislodged,” a police spokesperson said.

"Any adverse steering or sudden braking could have had serious consequences of the digger moving and potentially affecting the stability, handling of the trailer or worse coming off the trailer into the path of other road users.

"The driver secured the load appropriately before being allowed to continue on his journey and was issued a fixed penalty notice in relation to having an insecure load.”