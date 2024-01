Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In a statement, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Road users are advised to exercise caution on the New Line in Lurgan due to icy conditions.”

There is currently a widespread frost across the Upper Bann area and roads in the Craigavon, Portadown and Banbridge areas are also suffering from icy road conditions. There are no reports of any crashes at this time.