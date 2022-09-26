Public event on Cullybackey-Ballymena rail refurbishment

The Cullybackey Area Signalling and Level Crossing Renewals project represents a major capital investment by the Department for Infrastructure and is, according to Translink, essential to maintain high safety standards and operational performance for users of the railway in the local area.

The project has three main elements which include upgrading level crossings at Cullybackey, extending the Cullybackey station platform and cable ducting work from Killagan to Ballymena. The project has been progressing with ongoing cable ducting work and extending the platform will commence shortly.

Translink will be hosting a Public Drop-in Session this Thursday, September 29, between 2pm–4pm and 5pm-7pm at the top floor of the Maine Business Centre, 82 Main St, Cullybackey. The building and event space is accessible to wheelchair users.

Translink news

The public event drop-in session is an opportunity for the local community to speak to the project team and ask any questions they may have regarding the works which have took place thus far and further works planned for the project.

Megan Lutton, Translink Project Manager said: “We were delighted to meet with the community in May and thank everyone for their attendance and feedback.

“Works are on-going, and we are looking forward to this opportunity to discuss updated plans for the platform extension at Cullybackey Station.

“We have engaged with the local community from the outset of the project and will continue with our community engagement to ensure stakeholders and the local community are kept up to date as the construction programme progress.”

“The Cullybackey Area Signalling and Level Crossing Renewals project is part of our commitment to deliver high quality, sustainable public transport for today and for future generations and Translink are grateful for the support and patience of the local community as we progress this essential work.”