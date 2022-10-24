The Woodland Trust is organising a series of tree planting events for the public at the beauty spot, which opened this summer, beginning on November 12.

Local people will have the opportunity to have a hands on conservation experience by becoming part of a community planting project, and helping to create Glas-na-Bradan Wood.

In 2020 the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland began a five-year planting programme to establish Glas-na-Bradan Wood in the Belfast Hills.

During the course of last year’s planting season, over 45,000 trees and 5km of hedging were planted by 1,300 volunteers. This year, the conservation charity is again reaching out to local schools, businesses and organisations to get involved and help plant every single tree in the new native woodland.

Lynsey Nixon, Communications and Engagement Manager for Woodland Trust Northern Ireland said: “The Woodland Trust Northern Ireland really wants people to feel like they own Glas-na-Bradan Wood, because they have planted it themselves.

"We want to be able to say that every tree in the woodland has been planted by the local community. We are continuing on from last year when, thanks to the help of 1300 volunteers, we planted over 45,000 trees. This year we are again appealing to our neighbours including schools, youth groups, scouts, community groups to come forward and help us plant Glas-na-Bradan Wood.

“The Woodland Trust has engaged with many different groups of people for 25 years in Northern Ireland on its estate so that people develop a personal connection to their local woodland and continue to visit the trees they have planted.

“In our experience, people do return to see how the trees they planted have grown, and we hope this will be the case with Glas-na-Bradan Wood, so that future generations feel part of the woodland when it has matured.”

Spaces must be booked in advance.

To find out more and make your reservation, visit Tree Planting Glas-na-Bradan Wood (cloudvenue.co.uk)

