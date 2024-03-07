Schoolchildren got into the spirit of the occasion in a number of creative ways, with many taking the opportunity to get in costume as their favourite book character.

At Victoria PS, pupils dressed up as an adjective and took to the corridor ‘catwalk’ for a word fashion show, while older children participated in a paired reading scheme with younger students.

Meanwhile, pupils at Central IPS held a sponsored read in partnership with the Cancer Fund for Children, with all children receiving a sponsorship form to help raise money for the charity.

Parents, guardians and grandparents were also invited to come into the school and read with the children in their classrooms.

Can you spot any familiar faces in our gallery below?

