The school and the local community came together around the field of Remembrance, an art installation of poppies created by each child in the school, on Monday November 11.
A minute's silence was held, alongside a performance by local piper, Peter Browne.
Meanwhile, Primary Seven children at the school have been learning about Remembrance Day as part of their World War II topic.
