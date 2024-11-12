Pupils at Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus hold poignant Act of Remembrance

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST
Pupils at Victoria Primary School in Carrickfergus have held a poignant ceremony to mark Remembrance Day.

The school and the local community came together around the field of Remembrance, an art installation of poppies created by each child in the school, on Monday November 11.

A minute's silence was held, alongside a performance by local piper, Peter Browne.

Meanwhile, Primary Seven children at the school have been learning about Remembrance Day as part of their World War II topic.

(L-R) Amelia Brown (P7), JJ Mearns (P5), Jude Herron (P7) and Isla Cullen (P5) at Victoria Primary School's Act of Remembrance.

1. Remembrance

(L-R) Amelia Brown (P7), JJ Mearns (P5), Jude Herron (P7) and Isla Cullen (P5) at Victoria Primary School's Act of Remembrance. Photo: Victoria PS

Pupils at Victoria PS in Carrickfergus during the Act of Remembrance.

2. Remembrance

Pupils at Victoria PS in Carrickfergus during the Act of Remembrance. Photo: Victoria PS

The field of poppies at Victoria PS.

3. Remembrance

The field of poppies at Victoria PS. Photo: Victoria PS

Related topics:Carrickfergus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice