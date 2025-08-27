A Lurgan school has issued a new directive banning pupils from using mobile phones during the school day.

St Ronan’s College, which is about to start its first term at its newly built £56m state of the art school at Cornakinnegar Road, issued the directive to pupils and their parents and pupils this afternoon.

The letter said: “Please be advised that from September 1st, 2025, St Ronan’s College will operate as a Non-Mobile Phone College.

"During induction days, pupils are strongly encouraged to leave mobile phones at home. If a phone must be brought to school, it should be switched off and securely stored in the pupil’s school bag. As part of our induction process, secure pouches will be distributed to support this policy.

"St Ronan’s College enforces a “Never Seen, Never Heard” mobile phone policy. Therefore, any phone seen or heard during the school day, during Induction will be confiscated and held in the school office. It can be collected by the pupil at the end of the day.

"We appreciate your support in helping us maintain a focused and respectful learning environment.”

Already it has provoked a variety of responses with many describing it as a ‘great initiative’ and other wishing it was in all schools.

Some however felt that it might be a difficult edict to police but wished the school well.

Parents on the whole appear to be supportive of the plans.

St Ronan’s College pupils will move to the Cornakinnegar site next month when the new school officially opens for the first time.