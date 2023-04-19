PureGym is creating nine jobs as it prepares to open its first new gym in Northern Ireland since 2018.

The UK-wide operator says the opening of its new gym in Ballymena “will bring flexible, affordable fitness to the people of Ballymena and the surrounding areas”.

Opening on May 16 at Braidwater Retail Park, the 12,000 sq ft PureGym Ballymena will provide members with access to its facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will feature more than 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment; a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment, and a fitness studio; a large range of classes, all included within the membership price and certified personal trainers available to support clients.

The PureGym at London Streatham. Picture: James McCauley.

Nine new jobs have been created in the area’s fitness sector as a result.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “At a time when physical and mental wellbeing have never been more important, we are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Ballymena.

"As the first PureGym to open in Northern Ireland since 2018, PureGym Ballymena is an exciting step in our ongoing commitment to bringing high-quality, low-cost fitness to as many people across the UK as possible. We look forward to welcoming new members – look out for our opening offer!”

PureGym also offers opportunities for those seeking a career in the fitness sector.

A spokesperson said: “We are always on the lookout for people who want to turn their passion for fitness into a career through the PureGym Perso­­nal Training Academy.

"Not only does this programme equip candidates to become certified PTs in just 14 weeks, it guarantees them a job at the end (subject to interview). Our PT Academy also provides ongoing PT business support and opportunities for career progression into management roles. For more information about the PureGym Personal Training Course, visit our website.

"PureGym is committed to providing a safe place for everybody to work out and as part of our TrainSafe commitment, we have installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all of our gyms.