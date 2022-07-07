Put your best foot forward for Air Ambulance NI

The event ‘Poppy Paws the Towpath’ will see Churchwarden of the Parish Church, Sharon Martin’s terrier dog Poppy along with parishioners of the Church and friends do the length of the Towpath from Scarva Tearooms to Newry on Saturday August 13 starting at 11am.

Many charities including the Air Ambulance NI have missed out on much needed funds during the covid-19 pandemic and need your help to continue their vital work especially in rural areas and the Parish Church are so excited to welcome Air Ambulance NI as their Charity Partner.

Karen Salmon, Amy from Air Ambulance NI & Sharon Martin & Poppy the dog getting ready for the walk

Everyone both young and old are welcome on the day whether you’re walking the full distance from Scarva Tearooms to Newry , or just a part of the same, it’s a great opportunity to do something you both love whilst making a difference.