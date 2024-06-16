Q-Con 2024: 26 eye-catching pictures as fans flock to Queen's University, Belfast

Hosted by the Queen's University Gaming Society, the event has become ‘a pillar of the local geek culture scene’, with a wide range of activities and events every year for attendees of all ages and interests.
These photos give a colourful flavour of what was going on at the two-day event this weekend.
1. Q-Con
Looking the part at Q-Con in Belfast. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker
2. Q-Con
Looking the part for this year's Q-Con. Photo: Pacemaker
3. Q-Con
Getting into the spirit of this year's Q-Con convention at Queen's University. Photo: Pacemaker
4. Q-Con
Ready to make the most of the 2024 Q-Con convention at Queen's University Belfast. Photo: Pacemaker