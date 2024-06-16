Q-Con 2024: 26 eye-catching pictures as fans flock to Queen's University, Belfast

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2024, 15:12 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 09:16 BST
The annual Q-Con convention has attracted gaming, anime and cosplay fans from far and wide to Queen’s University, Belfast.

Hosted by the Queen's University Gaming Society, the event has become ‘a pillar of the local geek culture scene’, with a wide range of activities and events every year for attendees of all ages and interests.

These photos give a colourful flavour of what was going on at the two-day event this weekend.

Looking the part at Q-Con in Belfast.

Looking the part for this year's Q-Con.

Getting into the spirit of this year's Q-Con convention at Queen's University.

Ready to make the most of the 2024 Q-Con convention at Queen's University Belfast.

