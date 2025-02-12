Preparations for the new Ballycastle Leisure Centre have started.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has issued a statement to make residents aware that the Quay Road site in Ballycastle will close from Monday, February 24.

The site will be closed in its entirety for the period of construction of the new leisure centre which is anticipated to be completed by end of November 2026.

The Council said: “In order to keep members of the public updated, Council will operate a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ page via our website for the duration the construction programme.

An artist's impression of the new Ballycastle Leisure Centre. CREDIT NI WORLD

"In the coming weeks, members of the public will be able to submit questions and follow the progress of this exciting new Ballycastle facility. More information on this will be available soon.”

At a planning committee meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Council on August 28, 2025, members approved the plans for a new leisure centre with swimming pool, gym, studios, accessible play park and BMX pump track.