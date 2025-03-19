Queen Camilla is welcomed to Lisburn’s Atlas Centre during a royal visit to Northern Ireland

Crowds lined the streets in Bachelor’s Walk as Her Majesty stopped for a chat before going in to find out more about the work of Atlas.

Atlas is run by Gay and Mandy, who shared with The Queen the positive impact that the community centre has.

The Queen joined the Stitching and Sewing Group, speaking to those who benefit from Atlas’ services and programmes.

Her Majesty was also invited to finish a wall hanging.

Moving to the training room, The Queen attended a singing class with the Atlas Sing, Sign, Strum group - the women’s centre also has a particular focus on reducing loneliness in the local community.

Speaking to volunteers in the garden, Her Majesty heard about the rise of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland.

Concluding the visit, Her Majesty was invited to unveil a plaque and sign the visitors’ book.

