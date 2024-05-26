Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portadown man chosen to receive Royal Maundy money this year has described being part of the historic experience as “truly memorable”.

The traditional Maundy Thursday service dates back to 600AD with the presentation of special coins.

The gift is presented in recognition of exemplary Christian service to church and community over many years.

Thomas Stevenson, who currently worships in St Columba’s in Portadown, was invited to a special ceremony in Worcester Cathedral on March 28, when Her Majesty The Queen distributed this year’s Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of His Majesty The King.

Thomas Stevenson from Portadown amd his wife Myrtle at the Royal Maundy Service in Worcester Cathedral.

Mr Stevenson, who has faithfully served the Church of Ireland and other agencies for many years in a vast number of roles, was one of 75 men and 75 women to receive the ceremonial coins. The number of people receiving Maundy Money is equivalent to the Monarch’s age.

A Sunday School teacher, Diocesan Reader, Bible Study group leader, member of the Armagh Diocesan Board of Mission and Outreach and the Church of Ireland Council for Mission, Mr Stevenson has been a Crosslinks missionary, an agent for Scripture Union and a science teacher in Kenya and Northern Ireland.

He revealed how he gave a special little message of appreciation for the Queen as he was the first recipient of the Maundy purses during the very special service.

“The amazing sequence of Maundy events began on January 23, 2024 when I received a letter from The Royal Almonry, Buckingham Palace.

"Inside was the unbelievable exciting news that I had been awarded The Maundy Money for my work in Armagh Diocese, in the community and overseas. The award would be given in Worcester Cathedral on March 28. I could be accompanied by my wife, Myrtle.

"King Charles would however not be in attendance, sadly because of his illness but his role would be capably covered by his wife Queen Camilla.

"The city and the Cathedral were under strict security measures, Queen Camilla arriving by helicopter, then transferred by royal limousine to the cathedral entrance. Extra security was visible on rooftops, and a drone hovered above the cathedral.

"Security was tight also for us arriving for the service, first showing our passports, then into the cloisters for registration.

"My ticket for our seat was number one! Where would number one be? In the front row no less, near the leading clergy, and three metres from Queen Camilla!"

Mr Ferguson said the procession, which lasted for almost 30 minutes, “could have been a re-run of the Coronation”.

“At 11am with the Queen’s arrival at the North Door, a fanfare of trumpets, and the singing of the first hymn, Praise to the Holiest in the Height.”

"Just before the service began the Lord High Almoner addressed the recipients as how they would greet the Queen, and they would say only ‘Thank You Your Majesty’.

"However, as I was the first to receive the Maundy purses, with a full congregation in front of her, I felt I should give her some reassurance at the outset. I thanked her for willingness to step into this role, and into others in the absence of her husband, and how much this was being appreciated, concluding with ‘God Bless you, Your Majesty’.