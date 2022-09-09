Queen Elizabeth died at her Balmoral estate yesterday afternoon. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch. Her son, King Charles III takes on the role of monarch.

In tribute to the sad passing of the Queen, Mullavilly Parish Church near Tandragee flew the flag at half mast and the bell was tolled.

Rev Elizabeth Cairns of Mullavilly Parish Church said: "Marking the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth - what a wonderful monarch we had. Our bell tolls in grief and our flag is flown at half-mast in total respect. Such a sad day for our country and our world.”

“As we mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth, I extend to every resident of Laurelvale and Mullavilly an invite to our services this Sunday as we remember and give thanks to God for her life of service and her Christian witness.

"May her memory be an example to each of us at this time. I look forward to seeing you on Sunday as we join as a community in grief and mourning.

"If you wish to being a single flower in memory it can be placed with others in church.”

SALISBURY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park on October 15, 2020 near Salisbury, England. The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and meet staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Books of Condolences have been opened at locations across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council borough. They are available to the general public at the Civic Centre in Craigavon, The Palace in Armagh, Portadown Town Hall, Lurgan Town Hall, the Civic Building in Banbridge, community centres in Tandragee, Richhill, Rathfriland and Dromore as well as the Market Place Theatre in Armagh.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland and leader of the Catholic church in Ireland, said: “Like so many people here on the island of Ireland and around the world, I was saddened to hear of the death today of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I express my sympathies to the new King, to the members of the Royal family and to all those who will grieve the loss of this much-loved and deeply respected monarch.

ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Queen Elizabeth II attends an event in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, hosts leaders from the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit. This year the UK has invited India, South Africa, and South Korea to attend the Leaders' Summit as guest countries as well as the EU. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

"Since the Queen’s coronation in 1953, she has shown immense commitment, not only to her royal duties and responsibilities, but also to the wider common good. What stands out for me is her dedication to faith, to family, and to peace and reconciliation. I remember meeting Queen Elizabeth in Enniskillen in 2012, before I was ordained as bishop, when she took the courageous and historic step of visiting Saint Michael’s Catholic Church.

"She came across as friendly and good humoured and took time to put everyone at their ease. I have always admired Queen Elizabeth’s quiet dignity and calm nature despite living through very difficult times with much political, economic, social and family upheaval. That was why ordinary people of all backgrounds and faiths could relate to her and held her in such affection.

"I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s commitment to promoting better understanding and relationships between the Anglican Church and the Catholic Church. During her reign, she met with five popes, including Saint Pope John Paul II in 2000 at the Vatican. In Edinburgh, in 2010, Queen Elizabeth extended a wholehearted welcome to Pope Benedict XVI’s memorable visit to the United Kingdom. We also recall her warm meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican in 2014.

"In the coming days much will be remembered and commented upon, but it is important for us to keep in mind that above all, Queen Elizabeth was a person of deep faith and love for Jesus Christ. I pray that her faith in the Risen Lord will be of comfort to many people, and especially to her grieving family at this sad time.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “Her Majesty The Queen was a shining light through many dark days in our Nations history, and a dedicated public servant.

"She will be remembered by us as Our Queen but to her family she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will never see her like again.

"As a family they mourn. As a Nation we mourn with them.”

Independent Unionist Cllr on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Paul Berry said: “It was with deep sadness when I learned of the sad passing of our much loved Queen Elizabeth.

"As a staunch Royalist I was devastated but given Her Majesty was in her 96th year we all knew that one day we would be waking up to such news.

"It is hard to find the perfect words for Her Majesty but I will remember her love, devotion and commitment to the nation but also across the world and how she carried out her duties for 70 years unblemished and faithful to the very end. We always were delighted when she visited Northern Ireland and especially this local area which she visited on many occasions.

"From people I have spoken to right across the community they are deeply saddened at Her Majesty’s passing and we all offer our deepest sympathy to King Charles III and the whole Royal family and assure them of our heartfelt prayers at this time of mourning.

"As I thought of Her Majesty and the lady of deep faith I couldn’t help but think of this verse in the scriptures Matthew ch 25 v 21 ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant: enter thou into the joy of the Lord’.”

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said: “There is palpable grief out in the wider community and speaking to the public it really is so clear just how special Her Majesty was to so many people and just how much our dear Queen will be missed.

“Her Majesty led an exemplary life of selfless service and duty and what an example she has set for us all to follow. Her lasting legacy will be one of love and dutiful leadership and with a reign spanning 70 years, her influence has been seismic.

“To think only a few short weeks ago the Nation came together to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and now we deeply mourn her passing, is certainly even more thought provoking. I know we all share in that sense of completion that Her Majesty was able to enjoy this monumental celebration of her reign back in the early summer. It provides us with so many colourful and enjoyable memories that we will cherish for years to come.

“Her Majesty built her reign on the foundation of the Bible and served with dignity and great faith, her presence will be so sorely missed. Today we pray for the Royal Family as they mourn the passing of a mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother and I know the nation shares in that grief and will support our Royal Family at this most difficult of times.”

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the passing of our Sovereign and Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"It is hard to put into words the dark cloud of sadness this will cast - not only upon the people of the United Kingdom, but for people across the world.

"Her Majesty has been a towering symbol of strength and continuity for this great nation and for the entire Commonwealth.

"It is truly hard to comprehend her passing and difficult for us all to process, how true the words of Her Majesty herself ‘Grief is the price of love’