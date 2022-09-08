A statement from Buckingham Palace this afternoon said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

This is regarded as a significant statement as royal officials rarely comment on the Queen’s health. The 96-year-old recently celebrated 70 years on the throne.

COLERAINE, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 25: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pay their respects at the cenotaph in Coleraine during the launching of World War One commemorations, on the third and final day of the Queen's visit to Northern Ireland, on June 25, in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Paul Faith - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her son, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are going to Balmoral with other senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, making their way to the Scottish estate. Princess Anne is already at Balmoral with the Queen.

It is understood Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are also en route to Balmoral.

The Duchess of Cambridge is remaining at Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis start their first full day at their new school.

A meeting with the Privy Council on Wednesday was cancelled as the Queen was advised by doctors to rest. On Tuesday she met outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnston before appointing Liz Truss as the new PM. It was the first time the Queen had performed this duty in Balmoral.

Archbishop John McDowell has encouraged prayers for Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement said: “The Archbishop of Armagh and the people of the Church of Ireland, conscious of concerns around the health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, would offer their prayers and urge others to pray at this very difficult time.”

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick said: “Along with many across these islands and those in our Church, I was deeply concerned to hear the news from Balmoral regarding the Queen’s health.

"Praying for Her Majesty and her family at this very anxious time, as many across our denomination will be. Praying that she will experience the presence of The Lord, and strong faith in weakness. May she also know rest and the Lord’s hand upon her. Grace and peace be with her family.”

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield conveyed his thoughts and prayers for Her Majesty The Queen and all members of the Royal Family during this time.”

Ulster Unionist Cllr Jim Speers said: “My sincerest prayers are with HM The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family following reports that she is under medical supervision at Balmoral. God Bless Her Majesty.”

DUP Cllr Darryn Causby said: “Wishing Her Majesty well as she rests and praying for enduring strength and good health!”

John Stewart MLA in East Antrim said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”