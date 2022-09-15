Queen Elizabeth II: Date and time for church services in Larne and Carrickfergus
Services to reflect on and celebrate the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Carrickfergus and First Larne Presbyterian Church this Sunday (September 18).
The Carrickfergus service is at 6.00pm with the Larne service at 7.45pm.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council advises members of the public are welcome to attend but to be aware that capacity at both services is limited.