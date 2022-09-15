Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II: Date and time for church services in Larne and Carrickfergus

Services to reflect on and celebrate the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Carrickfergus and First Larne Presbyterian Church this Sunday (September 18).

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:21 pm

The Carrickfergus service is at 6.00pm with the Larne service at 7.45pm.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council advises members of the public are welcome to attend but to be aware that capacity at both services is limited.

Read More

Read More
Queen’s funeral: Mid and East Antrim public screenings and bin collection plans
Holy Trinity Church, Carrickfergus. Image by Google
Elizabeth IILarneCarrickfergus