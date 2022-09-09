Queen Elizabeth II: Events cancelled across Newtownabbey as mark of respect

Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, passed away yesterday (Thursday) at the age of 96.

As a mark a respect, a series of events have been cancelled across Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailing cancellations at Ballyclare Rugby Club, a spokesperson for the Doagh Road club said: “All at Ballyclare RFC are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family at this sad time.”

Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson for the Ulster Branch added: “All domestic rugby activity in Ulster this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

A spokesperson at Ophir Rugby Club said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Regardless of our differences and backgrounds, our thoughts and sincere condolences are with her family as we come together and join in mourning her loss. All club games this weekend and our pre-match lunch have been postponed until further notice.”

Matches at Ballyclare Comrades have also been cancelled. A spokesperson for the Dixon Park side said: “Ballyclare Comrades FC is deeply saddened by the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II. We join the rest of the nation in mourning at this sad time. As a mark of respect, all scheduled matches across the club this weekend have been postponed. Our next fixture at Dixon Park will be in the Bet McLean League Cup on Tuesday, September 13 against Ballinamallard United.”

Activities at Parkview Hockey Club have been cancelled. A post on the Parkview Junior Hockey Club Facebook page said: “All training and matches postponed until further notice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.”

A spokesperson for Owls Ladies Hockey Club stated: “All training and matches postponed until further notice. Once we know more, we will update you. Our thoughts are with the Royal family.”