Queen Elizabeth II: Moment of reflection to be marked in Antrim and Newtownabbey
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council will join in a National Moment of Reflection onSunday, September 18 with candlelit services at two locations in the borough.
Members of the public are invited to attend these services at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and look back on her life and legacy.
Both services, commencing at 7.30pm, will include a nationwide one-minute silence at 8pm.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross will lead the ceremony at Mossley Mill, while Deputy Mayor Councillor Leah Smyth will host the service at the Platinum Jubilee Garden in Antrim Castle Gardens.
Ald Ross said: “I am pleased the council are holding these services so we can all come together as a nation united in grief at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
"We will never see her like again and we give thanks for her 70 years of devoted service.”