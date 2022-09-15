Queen's death: Books of condolence delivered to Hospice and care homes
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross paid a visit to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and care homes across the borough today (Thursday), delivering books of condolence to allow residents an opportunity to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Whilst thousands have flocked to sign the books of condolence at Antrim Castle Gardens, Ballyclare War Memorial and Mossley Mill, there are many vulnerable people of all ages who are unable to make the journey.
Ald Ross said: “I wanted to ensure that as many people as possible were afforded the opportunity to pay their respects to the Queen, particularly our older residents who will no doubt have many fond memories of Her Majesty.
“Queen Elizabeth II touched the lives of so many and has been a constant, comforting presence over the last seven decades. Her loss has been deeply felt by residents and many people have found solace in leaving their personal tributes in the books of condolence.”