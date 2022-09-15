Queen's death: Books of condolence delivered to Hospice and care homes

Whilst thousands have flocked to sign the books of condolence at Antrim Castle Gardens, Ballyclare War Memorial and Mossley Mill, there are many vulnerable people of all ages who are unable to make the journey.

Ald Ross said: “I wanted to ensure that as many people as possible were afforded the opportunity to pay their respects to the Queen, particularly our older residents who will no doubt have many fond memories of Her Majesty.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Queen Elizabeth II touched the lives of so many and has been a constant, comforting presence over the last seven decades. Her loss has been deeply felt by residents and many people have found solace in leaving their personal tributes in the books of condolence.”

Ald Stephen Ross with Abbeylands Care Home resident Florence Rea and carer Marilyn Bosse.

Ald Ross pictured with residents of Loughshore House, Whiteabbey and (left) Colleen Dougan, Deputy Manager of the care home, as they prepare to sign the book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.