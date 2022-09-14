Queen's funeral: Council facilities to be closed across Antrim and Newtownabbey

The local authority clarified the closures today (Wednesday) ahead of Monday’s funeral.

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed alongside all leisure facilities including golf and outdoor pitch activities, all household recycling centres, community centres, all visitor attractions and third party services in all council facilities including coffee shops and restaurants.

All council parks and open spaces will remain open on Monday.

Refuse collections across the borough will also cease on the bank holiday.

A council spokesperson said: “There will be no household or recycling bin collections on Monday, September 19. All collections for that week will be made the following day.

“All bin collection dates for black, brown and blue bins are available at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/residents/bins-recycling/bins-schedule

"There will be no kerbside collections on Monday, September 19. Collections due to take place on this date will be moved to an earlier date of Saturday, September 17.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross opened books of condolence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Providing an update , a council spokesperson explained: “The books of condolence will remain open until September 20 at 5pm.

“The current books of condolence will remain available at Antrim Castle Gardens (large Parterre Garden), Ballyclare War Memorial Park and Mossley Mill Civic Square until Sunday evening.

“On Monday the online book of condolence will remain available on the council’s website- www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk