Queen’s funeral: DVA test centres to close and most court hearings rescheduled

It follows the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the announcement of a bank holiday on the day of the state funeral (Monday).

The department advises the following:

There will be no public access to any DfI buildings. In the event of an incident or emergency requiring a DfI response please use the out of hours contact numbers on NI Direct: DfI Roads Emergency/Out of Hours contact details | Department for Infrastructure (infrastructure-ni.gov.uk).

All DVA test centres will be closed on Monday, September 19. The DVA will directly contact all customers with an appointment for a vehicle or driving test for Monday, September 19, to reschedule their tests at the earliest opportunity. Driver theory tests will also be suspended and customers will be contacted directly by the service provider with advice on how to rebook their appointment.

Motorists are advised that all parking restrictions including on-street charging remains in force on Monday.

A normal sailing schedule will be in operation for Strangford Ferry on Monday.

Emergency Sittings

Carrickfergus Castle will not be open on the day of the Queen's funeral.

Meanwhile, in line with government guidance, Courts and Tribunals business has continued during the period of national mourning. However, for the day of the state funeral, the Department of Justice advises:

Most hearings will not take place on September 19. However plans are being put in place for emergency court sittings and urgent business if required. All Courts and Tribunals business that was due to take place on September 19 is being rescheduled, with the parties notified.

​​​​Further information relating to court business has been announced by the Lady Chief Justice and is available on the home page of the judiciaryni website (external link opens in a new window / tab).

Members of the public with any queries about Courts and Tribunals business should contact their local court office (external link opens in a new window / tab) or the relevant tribunal.

Castle Closures

The Department for Communities has also confirmed its offices and business operations will be closed on Monday.

It has issued the following advice:

The closures will not affect benefit or pension payments as payments due on Monday 19 September will be made by that date.

Jobs & Benefits offices will be closed, re-opening on Tuesday 20 September. Benefit-related appointments with customers due to take place on 19 September are being rescheduled.

Health assessments will be rescheduled by the relevant health assessment provider who will contact customers to rearrange appointments.

As The Appeals Service will also close, any appeals listed for Monday will be rescheduled and a new priority listing date issued.

Carrickfergus and Dunluce Castles will be closed. Online services remain available at www.loveheritageni.co.uk

The Public Record Office of Northern Ireland will close, with online services available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/proni