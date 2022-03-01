‘Queen’s Green Canopy’ at Ecos

Two hundred and fifty trees were planted, one tree for each Cadet and CFAV within the Company.

They were joined by the Hon Colonel of 1 st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force, Lord- Lieutenant Mr David McCorkell KstJ, the Mid and East Antrim (MEA) Deputy Mayor Councillor Matthew Armstrong and 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion Commandant Colonel Adrian Donaldson MBE.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Army Cadets from C Coy area including Ballymena, Cullybackey and Cambridge House Detachments along with Ballymena Sea Cadets gathered together, spades in hand, on a stretch of selected ground at the Ecos Centre, Ballymena, on a cold wintery Saturday morning recently.

Ballymena Sea Cadets and Instructors along are joined by Deputy Mayor Matthew Armstrong and Hon Colonel of 1 st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force, Lord-Lieutenant Mr David McCorkell KstJ

After a few words from the Deputy Mayor and instruction from Marlene Gattineau MEA Parks Team, the cadets, parents and instructors set about planting the young oak trees, whilst Piper Cadet Josh Anderson from 1st (NI) Battalion ACF Band of Drums and Pipes, piped in the background.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell KstJ said: “It was a privilege to join C Company, and Ballymena Sea Cadets to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee by taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“I hope that the cadets will nurture these trees and watch them grow as a living testament of long and selfless service of Her Majesty The Queen.

“It was a great initiative to brave the weather and get these cross-service cadet groups together. I would like to congratulate all involved for organising such a special morning”.

(L-R) Cadets Alyssa Woods, Cullybackey Detachment, Hanah Maxwell, Larne Detachment, Illaria Grimeson, Ballymena Detachment are joined by County Antrim’s Lord-Lieutenant and Hon Colonel of 1 st (NI) Bn Army Cadet Force, Mr David McCorkell KstJ

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 inviting people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

The planting of trees aims to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

Cadet Illaria Grimason, from tahe Ballymena Detachment said; “It’s great to see everyone here today taking part in celebrating Her Majesty’s 70

years of Service.”.

L-R) Ruth Verner, Co Antrim Lord-Lieutenant Mr David McCorkell KstJ with Sea Cadets Jake and Jess

C Company, 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion Army Cadet Force (ACF) along with cadets from Ballymena Sea Cadets have extended “many thanks” to Mid and East Antrim Council who kindly provided the location for the event and the Ceremonial Plaque to mark the occasion.

First (NI) Bn Commandant Col Adrian Donaldson with Cullybackey Cadet William McIntyre

C Company Commander Major John Read, with Ballymena Cadets (L-R) Jason Clack, Jamie Tuff, Connor Tuff, Jorja Grimason, Angelica Deeuzman

Instructors from Sea and Army Cadets at the platinum jubilee tree planting at Ecos