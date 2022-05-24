Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is hosting an exciting weekend of events from June 2-4, 2022 to coincide with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend.

A service will be held to recognise Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of public service on Thursday June 2, at 8pm in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh

The service is open to all members of the local community.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2020 in Windsor, England. The Queen celebrates her 94th birthday this year, in line with Government advice, it was agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, would not go ahead in its traditional form. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon will join the UK and commonwealth in lighting beacons to mark the Jubilee. Beacons will be lit at 9.30pm:

• St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh

• Banbridge Civic Centre, Banbridge

• South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon

This event is free, open to the public and no ticket is required.

On Saturday June 4, between 4pm – 6.30pm, there will be the Seven Decades Pageant at Brownlow House in Lurgan.

It promises to be a family friendly event that features a wide range of fun activities for children and families, including a performance from Flash Harry, Northern Ireland’s beloved Queen tribute band, celebrating the music of Freddie Mercury and Queen over the past 25 years.

This event will also be accompanied by a selection of amusements, creative art workshops, circus entertainers and walk-about performers.

Audience members will be transported back through the decades viewing a living costume display representing family life throughout the past 70 years.

This event is free but ticketed.

Also on Saturday from 8pm- 10.30pm will be the Platinum Party in the Park at Lurgan Park

Visitors can watch Platinum Party at the Palace live from Buckingham Palace and soak up the Jubilee atmosphere on a 40 metre squared LED screen.

You are invited to bring along a picnic or enjoy the hot food, tea and coffee offerings on site followed by a dazzling firework display.

This event is free but ticketed and gates open at 6.30pm.

**All events are FREE but tickets for Saturday 4th June are required**

Please note all events are family friendly and alcohol free.

If you have access requirements and need assistance please contact [email protected]

