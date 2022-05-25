Loading...

Queen’s Jubliee 1950s Tea Dance in Portadown

Portadown Cares is hosting a free 1950s Tea Dance to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth 11.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:12 am

The Swingtime Starlets will feature at the dance which will be held in Portadown’s Millennium Court.

The Jubilee Tea Dance will be on Saturday 18th June and is funded by The National Lottery.

A spokesperson for Portadown Cares said: “Obviously there will be tea, sandwiches and traybakes etc available and transport to and from the event with a wheelchair accessible taxi if required. - please message us to book taxi if required!

“The Swingtime Starlets will be performing along with swingtime dancers, and a harpist will be playing popular tunes from the era.

“Everyone welcome - admission by free ticket only, tickets available from our shop in the High Street Mall, Perfect Blend coffee shop in Magowan Buildings and Winnie’s Newsagents in Woodhouse Street.

“Tickets are free but limited.”

Queen’s Jubilee weekend: What’s on in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area
