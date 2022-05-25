The Swingtime Starlets will feature at the dance which will be held in Portadown’s Millennium Court.

The Jubilee Tea Dance will be on Saturday 18th June and is funded by The National Lottery.

A spokesperson for Portadown Cares said: “Obviously there will be tea, sandwiches and traybakes etc available and transport to and from the event with a wheelchair accessible taxi if required. - please message us to book taxi if required!

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Queen Elizabeth visits the new headquarters of the Royal Philatelic society on November 26, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The Swingtime Starlets will be performing along with swingtime dancers, and a harpist will be playing popular tunes from the era.

“Everyone welcome - admission by free ticket only, tickets available from our shop in the High Street Mall, Perfect Blend coffee shop in Magowan Buildings and Winnie’s Newsagents in Woodhouse Street.