Queen's University Belfast: 32 great photos from Tuesday's winter graduations

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Dec 2024, 17:51 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 18:24 BST
Students were congratulated at Queen’s University Belfast on Tuesday (December 10) as the winter graduation season continued.

Proud graduates were joined by family and friends for the special celebrations which featured the School of Law in the morning followed by the School of Natural and Built Environment in the afternoon.

(L-R) Rachel Patterson, from Carrickfergus, Jasmine Walker, from Ballynure, and Suzannah Eaton, from London, graduating from the School of Law at Queen’s.

(L-R) Rachel Patterson, from Carrickfergus, Jasmine Walker, from Ballynure, and Suzannah Eaton, from London, graduating from the School of Law at Queen's.

Muskan Kapoor from Dubai graduating from the School of Law at Queen’s University Belfast. She is pictured with her parents.

Muskan Kapoor from Dubai graduating from the School of Law at Queen's University Belfast. She is pictured with her parents.

Friends Kelly Gallagher, Katie Hanna and Orlaith Kelly celebrate graduating from the School of Law at Queen’s University Belfast.

Friends Kelly Gallagher, Katie Hanna and Orlaith Kelly celebrate graduating from the School of Law at Queen's University Belfast.

Students from Queen's University Belfast celebrate graduating from the School of Law on Tuesday, December 10.

Students from Queen's University Belfast celebrate graduating from the School of Law on Tuesday, December 10.

