Queen’s University Belfast: photos from Friday’s graduation ceremony

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:27 BST
Graduates from the School of Psychology were celebrated at Queen’s University of Belfast on Friday (July 4).

Family and friends joined students for the morning ceremony which concluded the summer graduation season at QUB.

Heidi Simmons from Portadown graduates with a degree in Psychology. She is pictured with her mum Lyn

Friends Bethany, Rebecca, Leah and Tiarna all graduate with a degree in Psychology

Friends Cliona from Bangor and Leah from Antrim both graduate with a degree in Psychology.

Jamie-Lee Willis celebrates graduating from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Psychology. She is pictured with her family.

