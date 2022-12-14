Register
David Auld who graduated with a Masters in Business Administration pictured with his wife Emily and their eight-month-old daughter Zoe.

Queen's University Belfast winter graduations 2022 photo gallery

The winter graduation ceremonies at Queen’s University, Belfast always have a special atmosphere.

By Valerie Martin
23 minutes ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 9:07pm

Here are just some of the students who have been celebrating their graduation this week.

1. A proud moment

Yifan Wang graduating with an MSc from Queen's Management School with partner Niamh Doherty.

Photo: contributed

2. Smile of success

Rupert Ridge graduated with a Masters in Finance from Queen's University, Belfast.

Photo: contributed

3. Hard work pays off

Siddesh Palav, Anirudh Rajesh and Manali Kuyeske

Photo: contributed

4. Celebration time

Rachel McGlaughlin graduated with a Masters degree in Marketing. She is pictured celebrating with her parents Ruth and David.

Photo: contributed

