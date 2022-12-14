The winter graduation ceremonies at Queen’s University, Belfast always have a special atmosphere.
Here are just some of the students who have been celebrating their graduation this week.
1. A proud moment
Yifan Wang graduating with an MSc from Queen's Management School with partner Niamh Doherty.
2. Smile of success
Rupert Ridge graduated with a Masters in Finance from Queen's University, Belfast.
3. Hard work pays off
Siddesh Palav, Anirudh Rajesh and Manali Kuyeske
4. Celebration time
Rachel McGlaughlin graduated with a Masters degree in Marketing. She is pictured celebrating with her parents Ruth and David.
