Niall Crowley from Hilltown, Co. Down gradates with a Masters in Education and Management. He is pictured with his girlfriend Caoimhe Sloan.

Queen's University Belfast winter graduations 2022: Thursday, December 15 photo gallery

Queen’s University Belfast’s winter graduation ceremonies on Thursday, December 15 were celebrated by students along with their families and friends.

By Valerie Martin
21 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 7:09pm

Here are just some of those who graduated on the day.

1. Special occasion

Ezaeza Gaby Sanz Galvan on her graduation day.

Photo: contributed

2. Flowers on a special day

Magdalene Ajani from Nigeria graduated with a Masters in Educational Leadership.

Photo: contributed

3. Doubly delighted

Pictured left to right are Hannah McClure-Gyle from north Belfast and Allison Linzing from Chicago, USA. They both graduated with a Masters in Inclusion and Special Educational Needs.

Photo: contributed

4. History students

Alex Staddon from Yorkshire and Cooper Rudolph from Tennessee both graduated with a Master's degree in History.

Photo: contributed

