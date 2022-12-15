Queen’s University Belfast’s winter graduation ceremonies on Thursday, December 15 were celebrated by students along with their families and friends.
Here are just some of those who graduated on the day.
1. Special occasion
Ezaeza Gaby Sanz Galvan on her graduation day.
Photo: contributed
2. Flowers on a special day
Magdalene Ajani from Nigeria graduated with a Masters in Educational Leadership.
Photo: contributed
3. Doubly delighted
Pictured left to right are Hannah McClure-Gyle from north Belfast and Allison Linzing from Chicago, USA. They both graduated with a Masters in Inclusion and Special Educational Needs.
Photo: contributed
4. History students
Alex Staddon from Yorkshire and Cooper Rudolph from Tennessee both graduated with a Master's degree in History.
Photo: contributed