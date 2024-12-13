These photos show some of those who celebrated their graduation day with family and friends.
1. Graduation day
Kelsi Indreica from Galway and Katy Thompson from Ballyclare who both graduated with a Master’s in Software Development. Photo: QUB
2. Graduation day
Anna O’Reilly from west Belfast pictured with her partner Matthew McGrath after graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Photo: QUB
3. Graduation day
Aaron Quigley from Derry, pictured with his parents after graduating with a Master’s in Software Development. Photo: QUB
4. Graduation day
Emily Francey from Belfast graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with a Master’s in Ecological Management and Conservation Biology Photo: QUB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.