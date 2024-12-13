Queen's University, Belfast winter graduations from Friday in 17 pictures

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Dec 2024, 18:19 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 12:27 BST
The series of winter graduations continued on Friday with ceremonies for students from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

These photos show some of those who celebrated their graduation day with family and friends.

Kelsi Indreica from Galway and Katy Thompson from Ballyclare who both graduated with a Master’s in Software Development.

Kelsi Indreica from Galway and Katy Thompson from Ballyclare who both graduated with a Master’s in Software Development. Photo: QUB

Anna O’Reilly from west Belfast pictured with her partner Matthew McGrath after graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Anna O’Reilly from west Belfast pictured with her partner Matthew McGrath after graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Photo: QUB

Aaron Quigley from Derry, pictured with his parents after graduating with a Master’s in Software Development.

Aaron Quigley from Derry, pictured with his parents after graduating with a Master’s in Software Development. Photo: QUB

Emily Francey from Belfast graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with a Master’s in Ecological Management and Conservation Biology

Emily Francey from Belfast graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with a Master’s in Ecological Management and Conservation Biology Photo: QUB

