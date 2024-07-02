Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entrepreneurial Business Management student has put his university learning to good use already by setting up an adaptive clothing company for people who wear medical devices.

Aidan McGeary, from Dungannon, celebrated his graduation day at Queen’s University Belfast on Thursday.

He initially started studying Business IT at Queen’s but switched to Business Management with Placement after his first year. During his third year, he gained industry experience working with PwC as a placement student.

He is now CEO and co-founder of Mude, an adaptive clothing company which focuses on providing clothes for people whose health and wellbeing depends on wearing a medical device. The company is initially focusing on anyone who uses insulin pumps to manage diabetes.

Aiden McGeary graduated with a degree in Business Management at Queen's University Belfast on June 27.

“The clothing products at Mude are specifically designed to fit underneath existing clothing items to ensure that individuals who wear medical devices do not have to adapt their fashion sense, and can wear the clothes they love. Our mission is to empower individuals with practical, stylish solutions, enhancing their comfort and confidence in everyday life.”

It was at the Start For Future programme where Aidan met his Mude co-founder, a programme where an international network of entrepreneurial universities and incubators work together to transform universities to develop sustainable, innovative programmes that enable future leaders and change makers.

Aidan and his colleagues in Mude have since been supported by a number of initiatives at Queen’s to help them set up their innovative business.

Through the university’s SU Enterprise and InQUBate programmes, they have received entrepreneurship advice and been financially supported through the Make It Happen Fund, What’s The Big Idea competition, and QUB Dragons’ Den.

Outside of Queen’s they have taken part in further accelerator programmes and incubators for the business.

The company is still in its early stages, and Aidan has started working full-time as CEO since finishing up his assessments at Queen’s.