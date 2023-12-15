Register
(L-R) Katelyn Barnes (Ohio), Jane Van Alstyne (New York), Norman Jones III (Virginia), Maja Lynn (Philadelphia) and Anna O'Hara (Belfast).(L-R) Katelyn Barnes (Ohio), Jane Van Alstyne (New York), Norman Jones III (Virginia), Maja Lynn (Philadelphia) and Anna O'Hara (Belfast).
Queen’s University winter graduations: 47 super photos from this week’s ceremonies in Belfast

Students have been celebrating success this week as Queen’s University Belfast hosts its winter graduations.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:04 GMT

Graduates across a range of disciplines along with their families and friends have attended ceremonies at the Whitla Hall.

The programme also included the honorary graduate ceremony with actor Jamie Dornan awarded a Doctorate of the University for distinction in the Arts. Queen’s alumni Bernadette Collins, who has been involved in Formula One racing since her undergraduate years at the university, received a Doctorate of the University for distinction in Sport. A total of nine people were awarded an honorary degree.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s University president and vice chancellor, said: “We are delighted to award honorary degrees to this group of hugely successful and inspirational group of individuals today. They have all played a significant role in putting Belfast and Northern Ireland on the map and we are honoured that they will be part of the Queen’s community.”

Carol Carey graduating with a Master's in Law. She is pictured with her family.

Carol Carey graduating with a Master's in Law. She is pictured with her family. Photo: Submitted by Queen's University Belfast

Tejashwini Lokesh (left) and Nandan Kumar celebrate graduating with MSc in Construction Project Management.

Tejashwini Lokesh (left) and Nandan Kumar celebrate graduating with MSc in Construction Project Management. Photo: Submitted by Queen's University Belfast

From left to right: Barath Chamdra; Ramasamy Kannan; Viswatch Ramanujant Balaguru; and Aravindh Mohan celebrate their MSc in Construction Project Management.

From left to right: Barath Chamdra; Ramasamy Kannan; Viswatch Ramanujant Balaguru; and Aravindh Mohan celebrate their MSc in Construction Project Management. Photo: Submitted by Queen's University Belfast

Lucie Heasley (left) from Tandragee and Hannah Clarke from Bangor celebrate their MScs in Planning and Development.

Lucie Heasley (left) from Tandragee and Hannah Clarke from Bangor celebrate their MScs in Planning and Development. Photo: Submitted by Queen's University Belfast

