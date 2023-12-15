Queen’s University winter graduations: 47 super photos from this week’s ceremonies in Belfast

Students have been celebrating success this week as Queen’s University Belfast hosts its winter graduations.

Graduates across a range of disciplines along with their families and friends have attended ceremonies at the Whitla Hall.

The programme also included the honorary graduate ceremony with actor Jamie Dornan awarded a Doctorate of the University for distinction in the Arts. Queen’s alumni Bernadette Collins, who has been involved in Formula One racing since her undergraduate years at the university, received a Doctorate of the University for distinction in Sport. A total of nine people were awarded an honorary degree.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s University president and vice chancellor, said: “We are delighted to award honorary degrees to this group of hugely successful and inspirational group of individuals today. They have all played a significant role in putting Belfast and Northern Ireland on the map and we are honoured that they will be part of the Queen’s community.”

1 . Winter Graduation Carol Carey graduating with a Master's in Law. She is pictured with her family. Photo: Submitted by Queen's University Belfast

2 . Winter Graduation Tejashwini Lokesh (left) and Nandan Kumar celebrate graduating with MSc in Construction Project Management. Photo: Submitted by Queen's University Belfast

3 . Winter Graduation From left to right: Barath Chamdra; Ramasamy Kannan; Viswatch Ramanujant Balaguru; and Aravindh Mohan celebrate their MSc in Construction Project Management. Photo: Submitted by Queen's University Belfast

4 . Winter Graduation Lucie Heasley (left) from Tandragee and Hannah Clarke from Bangor celebrate their MScs in Planning and Development. Photo: Submitted by Queen's University Belfast