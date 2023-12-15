Queen’s University winter graduations: 47 super photos from this week’s ceremonies in Belfast
Graduates across a range of disciplines along with their families and friends have attended ceremonies at the Whitla Hall.
The programme also included the honorary graduate ceremony with actor Jamie Dornan awarded a Doctorate of the University for distinction in the Arts. Queen’s alumni Bernadette Collins, who has been involved in Formula One racing since her undergraduate years at the university, received a Doctorate of the University for distinction in Sport. A total of nine people were awarded an honorary degree.
Professor Sir Ian Greer, Queen’s University president and vice chancellor, said: “We are delighted to award honorary degrees to this group of hugely successful and inspirational group of individuals today. They have all played a significant role in putting Belfast and Northern Ireland on the map and we are honoured that they will be part of the Queen’s community.”