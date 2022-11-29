A Larne church is preparing to welcome back a Christmas season favourite this weekend.

The ‘Quilts for Advent’ display, which tell the Christmas story in an unique fashion through the skills of the Parish Piecemakers, is being hosted by St Cedma’s Parish Church.

In a statement, the organisers said: “We are inviting everyone to come along on Sunday 4th December between 2.00pm and 4.00pm to enjoy the colour, artistry and joy which these handstitched quilts bring to the Christmas season.

"Twelve quilts telling out the age old Christmas story created with thousands of little stitches by fourteen women over an eleven month period. Some of you will have enjoyed the display before, many of you I know have made a visit part of your Christmas ritual.

"We are now back. Meet old friends and have a chat over tea and homemade shortbread - what a lovely way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”

