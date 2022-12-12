SDLP Group Leader councillor Malachy Quinn has expressed the SDLP’s solidarity with striking health workers.

Union members from Unison, Nipsa and GMB were involved in the action on Monday in a dispute over fair pay and working conditions.

Councillor Quinn called on the Secretary of State to intervene and end the strike action.

He said: “Our health workers took to the picket lines in sub-zero temperatures on Monday in a last ditch attempt to secure fair pay and safe working conditions for both themselves and patients. I am struck by their determination and resolve, but deeply ashamed and disgusted at how these people who we ask so much of, and who give everything they have to help people have been utterly failed by politics in the North.

“These workers have been failed by the Executive and now the Secretary of State is letting this situation drift aimlessly with no urgency to resolve these issues. We have seen many politicians expressing their support for our health staff, conveniently ignoring that their parties had the power to take action to address these concerns, but did absolutely nothing about it during the last Executive.

“Health staff aren’t asking for the earth, they just want to be paid fairly so that they can heat their homes, put food on the table and drive to work without getting themselves into debt. This action isn’t only about money, staff are sick of being asked to go above and beyond while working in understaffed unsafe conditions, putting both themselves and patients at risk."