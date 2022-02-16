Rachel’s radio play praised by writing charity

Rachel Wilkinson is one of just five young people from across the UK to have been featured in the series.

Her specially commissioned eight-minute radio play, ‘Coleraine’ based on the theme of laughter, is told through the voice of a young police officer as she looks back on her career highlights.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘United Kingdoms’ captures contemporary life across the UK with bitesize dramas, monologues, poetry and song. Each episode (currently on BBC Sounds) features five short works by five writers from across the UK, with each episode responding to a different theme, such as ‘Survival’ or ‘Reflecting’.

Young Portrush writer Rachel Wilkinson

Rachel who participated in creative writing charity, Fighting Words Northern Ireland’s Young Playwrights Project, was selected by BBC4 to write ‘Coleraine’ on the basis of previous work she submitted.

She was given a three-week turnaround time (while studying for her GCSEs) to finalise the play working alongside a team of professional actors, sound engineers and producers.

Speaking about the experience, Dalriada School student Rachel said: “I took part in Fighting Words Radio: 2020 programme just over a year ago which gave me a great insight into what goes into developing a radio play-from the idea through to the actors and the recording.

“That experience made working with Radio 4 a little bit less nerve wracking and it was great to be treated like a professional writer by everyone involved.”

Fighting Words NI Director, Hilary Copeland said: “We’re thrilled for Rachel and this recognition by Radio 4, which of course we’re delighted to be associated with.

“Every year we provide creative writing opportunities for young people aged 6-18 through our schools workshops, write clubs and dedicated programmes like Radio 2020.

“Having the ability to express themselves through writing empowers young people, builds their confidence and allows them to access opportunities for growth and development, like this one with Radio 4.”

To take part in one of Fighting Words’ free after school ‘Write Clubs’ (Prose and poetry, or playwriting) visit https://www.fightingwords.co.uk/write-club

Since 2015 Fighting Words NI has been a force for creativity in Belfast and beyond, providing over 9,000 creative writing opportunities for schools and young writers ages 6-18, all supported by volunteer mentors.

The charity’s patrons are the acclaimed writers Glenn Patterson, Roddy Doyle, Nick Hornby, Lucy Caldwell, Paul Muldoon and Dave Eggers.