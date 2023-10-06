Suppliers, customers and those seeking future employment were able to get a feel for what RadiusVehicle Solutions (RVS) offer at an open day at their new facility at Central Park in Mallusk.

The event on September 30 ran from 10am until 2pm and saw staff and their families attend alongside members of the public.

Radius Group, which provides complete vehicle solutions for businesses including car, LGV and HGV vehicle hire, sales, servicing, telematics, insurance, fuel cards and much more, acquired Gus Commercials in September 2022, with the firm currently employing over 65 staff across the island of Ireland.

Saturday’s fun day showcased the company’s £1m investment providing a second workshop facility at the Mallusk site as the firm looks to expand, creating 10 new jobs over the next 12 months.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Michael Tohill, the Group Operations Director, said: “There was a good turnout at our open day, and it was enjoyed by both staff and customers.

“We are looking to grow the business and promote what we do as much as we can.

“We are creating 10 positions and the open day was a good opportunity for prospective employees to come along and see what we offer.

“There are many benefits offered when working for Radius Vehicle Solutions including industry leading rates of pay, private healthcare, life assurance and 30 days holiday.

“One of the additional perks of the job here at Mallusk is the free lunch provided to every member of staff on a daily basis. The working day for our technicians operates from 8.30am until 5pm Monday-Friday and 8.30-12.30 alternate Saturdays paid at time and half.

“There is plenty of work coming to us with a good volume of new contracts and existing loyal customers sticking with us.

“It was great to engage with everyone at the open day. We had activities for all the family to enjoy, including face painting and refreshments.

“We are pleased to be in Mallusk. There is a big catchment area, and the site is centrally located, with easy access to the ports, airports and the M2.

"I would encourage anyone wishing to find out more about the business to check out the Radius Vehicle Solutions website or call and chat to us.”

