A flypast to mark the forthcoming retirement of the Hercules from RAF service took place across Northern Irish skies on Wednesday.

Three of the iconic planes were clearly seen across blue skies by keen observers in various parts of Northern Ireland before the trio headed towards Scotland in their tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom.

If you were in the wrong part of the country or just missed it, this video by Kyle Bingham shows the three mighty aircraft as they flew over the skies near Belfast International Airport in a memorable final farewell.

The aircraft left RAF Brize Norton at 10am for the symbolic flypast, covering locations of significance to the Hercules’ service and 47 Squadron, including FS Aldergrove in Co Antrim.

The first Hercules arrived at Marshall’s of Cambridge in December 1966 and since entering RAF service, originally with 242 Operational Conversion Unit at RAF Thorney Island, it has operated across the globe in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.

The transition to the 22-strong Atlas (A400) fleet and other air mobility aircraft has been ongoing for some time. 47 Squadron and the Hercules will continue to deliver on operations supporting UK defence objectives June 30.