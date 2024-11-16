Ben Elephant is once again inviting elves, of all ages, to run or walk with him on Sunday, December 8 in Coleraine. CREDIT JULIE CORBETT

As Christmas is fast approaching, ‘Ben Elephant’ is busy finalising the arrangements for this year’s Elf Run/Walk at Coleraine in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Ben is once again inviting elves, of all ages, to run or walk with him on Sunday, December 8. Elves, young and old, should muster at 2pm at Coleraine Town Hall, where Ben will inspect the parade of elves.

Please wear an elf outfit, festive costume, Christmas jumper or Santa hat. Prizes will be awarded for the best outfit in all categories.

There is no entry fee, but donations on the day in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund will be welcome. There will be medals for all participants.

Festive refreshments will be provided at the Town Hall for all finishers, where Santa will make a special appearance to meet up with all the elves and their supporters.

The elves will walk from the Town Hall to the start line at the Old Bridge, Christie Park, then EITHER run along the river up to the Cutts car park and return (a distance of 2.6 miles) OR walk from the Old Bridge to Sandleford Bridge and return (distance of 1.2 miles).

Event organiser, Julie Corbett, said: “I invite people of all ages to come along and support this light-hearted and fun event to kick start the Christmas festivities. Bring your family, friends and fellow elves.

"Dress up in your best festive outfit and join in the fun! I would like to thank Garvagh Precision Engineering for generously sponsoring this year’s event.”