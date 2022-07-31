Railway line closed as woman dies near Ballymena

A section of the track was closed following the tragic incident.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that police and other emergency services were called to the scene.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP Councillor Eugene Reid described the news as “heartbreaking”.

Ballymena train station. Picture: Google

“My thoughts are with the woman’s family, friends and all who knew her at this difficult time,” he said.

Alliance Councillor Patricia O’Lynn commented: “More tragic news coming out of Ballymena this evening after what has been a challenging few days for the town.

“My thoughts are with the family of the individual involved, the train driver and passengers.”