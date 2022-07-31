Railway line closed as woman dies near Ballymena

A section of the track was closed following the tragic incident.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that police and other emergency services were called to the scene.
SDLP Councillor Eugene Reid described the news as “heartbreaking”.
“My thoughts are with the woman’s family, friends and all who knew her at this difficult time,” he said.
Alliance Councillor Patricia O’Lynn commented: “More tragic news coming out of Ballymena this evening after what has been a challenging few days for the town.
“My thoughts are with the family of the individual involved, the train driver and passengers.”
Translink said that “due to the tragic incident between Coleraine and Antrim”, the line would be closed until further notice and that a limited bus substitution service is in place and NIR tickets can be used on alternative services.