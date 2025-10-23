The evening brought together supporters, volunteers, partners, and friends of ARCHES – past and present - to celebrate three decades of community achievement, collaboration, and local pride.

Guests enjoyed an evening of fine dining, entertainment, and reflection as ARCHES looked back on its journey from a small group of local volunteers in 1995 to the thriving community hub it is today.

The event featured an address from Chairperson Peter Boyle, who reflected on the people, projects, and partnerships that have shaped ARCHES over three remarkable decades. “ARCHES has always been about people: about harnessing the energy, skills, and goodwill of this

community to make Randalstown a better place for everyone,” Peter said. “From the early days of lighting the viaduct and transforming derelict spaces, to today’s packed calendar of events, classes, and initiatives - our success is built on collaboration, compassion, and community pride.”

Peter highlighted some of the Association’s most notable achievements, including:

- Over 10,000 people trained in more than 40 subjects, including nearly 700 students in British Sign Language;

- 111 editions of Arches Outlook delivered to every home in Randalstown;

- The annual Arches Festival, now hosting around 25 events each year and welcoming 12,000 visitors, supported by over 140 volunteers;

- Over £5.9 million invested in the local area since 1995 through grants, donations, and partnerships.

In a deeply moving part of the evening, the Association paid tribute to George Graham, the long- serving former Chair whose leadership and dedication helped shape ARCHES’ success.

Eileen Ingram announced that, in George’s memory, the Board of Directors has officially renamed the community hall the George Graham Community Hall. “To mark this occasion, we have prepared a Certificate of Dedication, which we are deeply honoured to present to Sharon Graham and family, in recognition of George’s outstanding contribution and lasting legacy within our community,” she added.

Looking to the future, Peter also revealed that ARCHES has been awarded a £46,727 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, which will support vital roof repairs and help make Arches House more sustainable and eco-friendly for the years ahead.

In keeping with ARCHES’ ethos of care and compassion, the Gala Dinner also raised funds for two local charities - Marie Curie and Charis Cancer Care - both chosen for their personal significance to the ARCHES team and the late George Graham.

Operations Manager Hannah Moloney shared a heartfelt reflection during the evening: “As we celebrate 30 years of ARCHES, we’re also using tonight as an opportunity to support two wonderful causes. Having fought my own battle over the past few years with womb cancer, the Board of Directors kindly allowed me to choose Charis Cancer Care as one of those causes. They were a huge support to me personally, and I’m delighted they can be part of our celebration this evening, and in loving memory of our colleague and dear friend - George Graham, we have also chosen to support Marie Curie Cancer Care, a charity he championed for many years.”

A raffle held on the night raised over £900 for the two charities, with further donations to be added from the Gala Dinner proceeds and the upcoming Randalstown Community Calendar sales.

Representatives Mark Shields from Marie Curie and Claire Hogarth from Charis Cancer Care expressed gratitude for the support and generosity of the local community.

Peter Boyle extended thanks to Principal Sponsor One2One, McKeever Hotels for the champagne reception, and Dinner Partners — Nimbus, John Mulholland Motor Group, DC Corr Chartered Accountants, Randalstown Pharmacy, Kearney’s, and Ballymena Causeway Credit Union.

Bouquets were presented to Eileen Ingram, Niki Moloney, Sinéad Morren, Peggy Mulholland, and Hannah Moloney for their hard work in organising the event.

Meanwhile, Randalstown ARCHES Association has been awarded £46,727 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

This funding will enable vital roof repairs and sustainability improvements to Arches House, helping make the building more energy-efficient and secure for years to come.

1 . 30th anniversary Peter Boyle presents flowers to staff and volunteers. Photo: Randalstown ARCHES

2 . 30th anniversary Staff Ergnat, Owen, Peggy, Hannah, Mary and Sinead. Photo: Randalstown ARCHES

3 . 30th anniversary Randalstown Pharmacy. Photo: Randalstown ARCHES