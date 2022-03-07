Randalstown in the final of 2022 Royal Horticultural Society Britain in Bloom UK

The County Antrim town will compete in the Small Town category representing Northern Ireland in the 2022 Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

Randalstown could be triumphant in the 59th year of the nation’s largest community gardening competition as it showcases the best in community gardening, strong community spirit and pride of place.

Hopes are high for this year’s submission following last year’s success when the team received an ‘outstanding award’ in both the ‘Cultivating Your Community’ and ‘Planting with Purpose’ categories.

L-R Suzanne Winter, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, Helen Boyd and Linda Houston from Tidy Randalstown

Commenting on Randalstown’s exciting news the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb said: “To be announced as a finalist in Britain in Bloom again is outstanding. I’m so impressed with the town’s stunning combination of floral displays every year. Tidy Randalstown is an inspiring community group, their volunteers clocked up a staggering 8417 hours in 2021 to make Randalstown an inviting and welcoming town for its residents. This village is blooming with civic pride.”